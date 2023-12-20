It's the fourth year that villagers in Naburn have made the effort - and this year the display is better than ever, said Advent organiser Susie Raimes.

"There really are some amazing windows this year," she said. "They (the displays) have got more elaborate over time, and it really does look lovely.

"We've got the most beautiful Christmas tree in the middle of the village bought by the parish council - and then we have all these lovely windows.

"There are some amazing creations this year – each year the standard gets ever higher, and those who prepare windows seem to start their painting, stencilling and collaging even earlier!"

The new tradition started during the Covid pandemic, when villagers decided the Advent window display would be a great way of maintaining a bit of community spirit in the run-up to Christmas.

"But it was so such a success that we continued it," Susie said.

In fact, so popular is it in the village that Susie no longer has to nag anyone to take part.

She simply invites entries - and the first 25 are chosen.

In one sense, the Naburn display is unlike typical Advent calendars.

All 25 homes taking part lit up their front windows on the same day - December 10. And they will all remain lit up until Christmas Eve.

That is simply so as to give the display the maximum impact, Susie said.

But the windows are numbered from 1-25. And the village has even created an 'Advent window trail' - you can find a map on the village's Facebook page, or in the Blacksmiths Arms pub - so that visitors can follow the entire route from 1-25 around the village.

The windows will be lit up each evening until December 24 from 5-8pm.

"We invite residents and visitors alike to follow the trail," Susie said. "It starts just after the church, and ends up opposite the pub.

"It’s a great event for children - especially as they hunt for each of windows."