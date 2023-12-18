Clive Owen LLP York office first set up a collection point at their offices on the Northminster Business park last Christmas.

And since it was such a success, they have done it again this year, which come as York Foodbank reports a 60 per cent rise in referrals this year.

The initiative was devised by audit and accounts manager, Lisa Fletcher, and administrator, Helen Cozens, when they realised how many people in York were suffering from food poverty and wanted to do something to help.

The chartered accountants and business advisers have worked closely with other businesses on the Northminster Business Park to act as a drop-off point for donations.

The Clive Owen team came together, alongside the other businesses, to donate a range of essentials such as tinned fish, pasta and nappies. They have also provided some festive treats to help others in need over the Christmas period.

Helen sent an email to the local businesses and dropped off flyers to encourage more donations.

This led to several local companies coming forward with donations and created a real community feel within the business park. Torque Law and PPS Essentials were among the businesses to donate, which ensured more support for local people who are helped by the Foodbank.

The Northminster Business Park is home to more than 60 businesses, across a diverse range of sectors. Clive Owen LLP established its office in the park in 2001, and in the 22 years it has been there, has worked with some of the most innovative clients in the region.

Phillipa Symington, partner at the York office said: “It has been fantastic to be able to work alongside our neighbours to support such a fantastic initiative, which is helping people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Working with numbers all day long, we have seen first-hand the impact that rising costs and inflation are having on all members of society and so we felt it was important to support our local community in this way.”

Adam Raffell, York Foodbank manager said: "At York Foodbank we’re extremely grateful to Clive Owen for taking the lead in making another much-needed food collection in 2023 at Northminster Business Park.

“Unfortunately, the cost-of-living crisis has seen a 60% increase in referrals to York Foodbank for emergency food support compared with pre-pandemic levels.

“An astonishing 3,428 emergency 3-day food packages were needed in York last financial year and this year is projecting to be very similar. We are most grateful to Clive Owen LLP for their contribution and their help to ensure that emergency provision is in place, whilst we continue to work to help people access advice and support to help them through this winter."