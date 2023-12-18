A WARNING has gone out to York residents after a spate of burglaries in the run up to Christmas.
North Yorkshire Police are warning people in the Clifton area of York to keep doors and windows locked after a number of burglaries in the neighbourhood.
PCSO Ollie Maskell said: "Over the past couple of days, there have been two burglaries in the Clifton area.
"Investigations and CCTV enquiries are ongoing and your local PCSO has been conducting foot patrols and visits in the area.
"As we enter the Christmas period, can I remind all residents to keep their windows and doors locked and please report any suspicious activity via 101 or 999."
