As The Press reported last month, Middle Feast in Lendal has decided to keep their doors open for a few hours on Christmas Day to feed homeless people and those working through the festivities.

Wael Garas will open Middle Feast, in Lendal, from 12pm to 2pm on December 25 to dish out free takeaway meals to people away from their families, including emergency service workers and refugees who have left loved ones overseas.

In his Christmas message to the people of York, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said he read Wael's story in The Press recently and said: "What a wonderful example to us all.

"So amidst all the fun and festivities, I pray - like Wael - that we all find inspiration from the Christ-child - and offer help and hospitality to people everywhere. Happy Christmas!"

The Archbishop said that for all the millions of pounds spent by retailers on Christmas adverts this year, for him, it’s a £700 video posted by a little pub in Northern Ireland that is really worth watching.

"The lovely two-minute film created by Charlie's Bar in Enniskillen has gone viral on social media, warming the hearts of millions of us.

"It is easy to see why," he said.

He said that Wael's story is York's very own 'real-life version of the Charlie’s Bar video'.

Soundtracked by Birdy’s song, People Help The People, it tells the simple but profound story of an isolated and grieving elderly man being befriended and shown love by a couple - and their dog, Missy.

The video finishes with these words from the poet, WB Yeats: "There are no strangers here, only friends you haven't yet met".

"I think this helps get to the heart of what Christmas should all be about. Not rampant consumerism or time spent just pleasing or receiving ourselves - but finding opportunities to offer kindness and loving compassion to those in need," said the archbishop.

"To be givers, sharers and peacemakers.

"Alongside the joy and celebration, the Christmas story is a challenging, earthy one. It is threaded with a life-changing message of light and hope."

