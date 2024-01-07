Also believed to be the first ghost walk in the world, the tours have produced national and global inspiration to similar attractions.

Founded in 1973 by Peter Broadhead and Jon Mitchell, the company was taken over by owner Mark Graham in 1987.

Speaking on the early days of the tour, Mark said: "It was just a naïve concept to wrap up history for children.

"It was an original idea that just kept going."

Directly inspiring similar tours in Italy, America, Australia, Oslo and Amsterdam, Mark said the ghost walk has also had an impact on the "thriving night scene" across the country.

He said: "The point has always been to show the city at its best and to tell the stories of its citizens with care and respect.

"It is quite an achievement.

"Going just about every night of the year we could not have succeeded without the dedicated team of guides and the valuable support of families and friends.

"This loving support and advice gave confidence, resilience and determination to help the business survive for so many years."

For the tour to have survived so long and continue entertaining and educating thousands of visitors, schools, and private parties, innovating and telling fascinating stories has been at the centre of their practice.

The team of experienced guides are constantly building on the work that founded the company, Mark said: "Ghost stories are like a big jigsaw puzzle that you piece together

"Many of the famous stories about Roman soldiers have so many additions as we've learnt more."

Along with their own research, the current tour is also built on the community they've developed over time. Mark added: "We'll get people from far and wide come on our tour and then months later ring us with their own stories."

Thanking those who laid the foundations for this storied tours success, Mark said: "Special thoughts go out to the late Peter Broadhead for the original vision and the late Jon Mitchell for his in depth investigations on which some of our tales are based."

The tours continue to run every night at 8pm, meeting at King's Arms or Ouse bridge. Visitors needn't book and are only required to turn up, with it costing £7.50 for adults and £5 for children and students.