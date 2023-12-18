The shop in Albermarle Road was once again one of principal purchasers at Skipton Auction Mart’s Christmas primestock show and sale day late last month.

Knavesmire’s total tally comprised five cattle, 12 lambs, ten lamb carcases and four pigs, among these the supreme champion pure Pietrain porkers from Daniel Thackray, Prospect House Pietrains, Fewston.

The shop’s Luke Swales judged the prime pig show classes before claiming his chosen champion trio for a sale-topping £329.

There were further prize-winning purchases in the prime cattle arena, all for Limousin-x entries - the reserve male champion from Long Preston’s John and Clare Mellin at £2,097, bettered at £2,132 by another from the same home, plus a third at £2,005 from the Stephenson family, Bordley, a fourth at £1,666 from the Baines family, Gisburn.

Luke’s father, Anthony Swales, was also in action at the prime lamb ringside to claim rosette-winning trios, all Beltex-x lambs – one pen at £200 from the Leach family, Hebden Bridge, at the same price the untrimmed lamb champions from Ellis Bros, Addingham Moorside, another prize winner in the young handlers’ show class from Olivia Coates, Coniston Cold, at £180.

The shop’s lamb carcase acquisitions included two further ticket winners – the highest-priced £180 Texel from Nick Brown, Claughton, Lancaster, another at £175 from Bolton Abbey father and son, Chris and Tom Heseltine.

“Our customers are again primed for festive roasts and all the other popular cuts. In fact, they are already starting to fly off the shelves,” said Luke.