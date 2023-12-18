I remember back in 2010 having to wear wellington boots to cycle through the water which came half way up the wheels on my cycle.

At the time I contacted various councillors about the situation and, as is obvious, nothing has been done.

The Environment Agency spent months working alongside the said path yet still nothing happened.

As has become normal in York, planning and execution of any project is not fit for purpose.

Another example is the Fordlands Road flooding situation.

After months raising the Fulford Road, six tons of sandbags are still required and council water pumps to stop the road from becoming impassable.

Robert Waite, Windmill Rise, York