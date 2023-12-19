She claimed that she had had no support in the five and a half years since she went to police and that she felt as if she was the guilty person, not her abuser.

She was in court to see paedophile Sean Kenneth Harland, now 62, jailed for what happened to her many years ago.

She revealed what had happened to her to police in 2018.

The CPS defended its actions, saying it had worked “tirelessly” and it was not responsible for court delays.

There was a delay of two years between the defendant denying the charges during the pandemic and being tried in September this year.

In a personal statement read out at York Crown Court, the victim said: “The mental stress of the five and a half years cannot be put into words."

She claimed she had not been allowed counselling and had been given no support from the CPS.

She added she was left feeling as if she was the guilty party.

She said the defendant had had a lawyer and had been able to get counselling.

She said she was now seeking a judicial review to try and ensure that victims of sexual abuse are treated appropriately.

At times she was in tears as the statement was read out on her behalf.

Harland, of Meadow Vale, Green Hammerton, near York, had denied two charges of indecency with a child, committed when he was a teenager, but was convicted by a jury earlier this year. Both charges involved the same child. He has no other convictions.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him about the abuse: “This has had a devastating effect (upon the victim) and you are still in denial.”

The offences had happened when Harland had been in his teens, but he had been old enough to know right from wrong. He had isolated the child and made it difficult for her to reveal what he was doing to her, the court heard.

Had the offences happened in 2023, Harland would have been looking at a sentence of between 11 and 17 years, said the judge.

But when he committed the offences many years ago, the maximum sentence was two years.

The judge jailed Harland for 12 months on each offence consecutively, making a total sentence of two years.

A CPS spokesperson said: “This was a complex case which we worked tirelessly to prosecute, and we commend the victim’s bravery in helping us bring Sean Harland to justice for his disturbing crimes.

“We are clear that victims of sexual offences have a right to access any therapeutic support they need and this shouldn’t be delayed because of pending criminal proceedings.

“The CPS is not responsible for delays in the court system, but we are determined to do everything we can to support victims throughout the process, and our Victim Transformation Programme will guarantee a new, universal service for every victim, and provide tailored support to victims with the greatest need.”

The Ministry of Justice has introduced several measures to reduce court delays including appointing more judges and increasing court sitting days.