Castlegate and County Bridge are now open to traffic in both directions after they were closed to vehicles following torrential downpours earlier this month which caused river levels to rise and left the ground saturated.

However, a priority system for vehicles remains on Sheepfoot Hill in Malton after problems with the road surface emerged, prompting concerns that a sink hole could open up.

A one-way system is also in place on Church Street while Yorkshire Water is keeping a close check on the situation and pumps are continuing to operate at the scene, although it is hoped that the traffic restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, who also represents the Norton division, said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during what has been a period of considerable disruption in Malton and Norton.

“Our teams on the ground have been working extremely hard to deal with very challenging circumstances. Pumps remain active and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Several pumps remain on site in both Malton and Norton, although it is hoped that river levels will continue to fall as lighter rain showers are forecast for the rest of the week.

A one-way trial on Norton Road was temporarily removed on Thursday evening last week (December 14) to allow two-way traffic and ensure that the impact on motorists is minimised.