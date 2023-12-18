North Yorkshire Police say officers searching for missing Whitby man Christopher Roberts have located a body.

As The Press reported at the time, the 59-year-old was last seen on Tuesday August 29 when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a remote location in Harwood Dale by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Although he has not been formally identified, Christopher's family have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Thank you to everyone who supported our appeal to find him."