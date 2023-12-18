YELLOW weather warnings for wind have been issued for York later this week.
York, and the entire North of the United Kingdom have been included in the warnings for Thursday (December 21).
From 3am until midnight, winds are expected to remain above 40mph and peak at 50mph.
The Met Office described it as "severe gales".
Explained in the warning, the Met Office have said there is a small chance of:
- Longer journey times or cancellations
- Damage to buildings
- Power cuts may occur
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties,
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris,
- Some roads and bridges could close
Current forecasts don't include heavy rainfall, with only short showers expected on Thursday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here