York, and the entire North of the United Kingdom have been included in the warnings for Thursday (December 21).

From 3am until midnight, winds are expected to remain above 40mph and peak at 50mph.

The Met Office described it as "severe gales".

Explained in the warning, the Met Office have said there is a small chance of:

Longer journey times or cancellations

Damage to buildings

Power cuts may occur

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties,

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris,

Some roads and bridges could close

Current forecasts don't include heavy rainfall, with only short showers expected on Thursday.