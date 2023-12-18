North Yorkshire Police say are appealing for information about Richard Clarke who is 30-years-old is wanted in connection with a burglary, criminal damage and assault.

Clarke has links to Thirsk and despite ongoing enquiries, he has not yet been located.

A police spokesman said: "The public are advised not to approach him. Instead, if you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting."

Please quote reference 12230016508 when passing information.