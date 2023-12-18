POLICE in North Yorkshire are hunting a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say are appealing for information about Richard Clarke who is 30-years-old is wanted in connection with a burglary, criminal damage and assault.
Clarke has links to Thirsk and despite ongoing enquiries, he has not yet been located.
A police spokesman said: "The public are advised not to approach him. Instead, if you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting."
Please quote reference 12230016508 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article