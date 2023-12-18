POLICE in North Yorkshire hunting a wanted man say he's now in custody.
North Yorkshire Police said yesterday (December 18) they were appealing for information about Richard Clarke who is 30-years-old and was wanted in connection with a burglary, criminal damage and assault.
Clarke has links to Thirsk and police spokesman said at the time: "The public are advised not to approach him. Instead, if you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting."
The force has now confirmed that Clarke is in custody.
