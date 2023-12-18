North Yorkshire Police say the black motor vehicle was driven by a bald man in all black clothing described as being between 60 and 70 years-old, he stopped at the scene but didn't leave any details.

The 14-year-old pedestrian attended hospital for treatment following the incident.

It took place on Otley Road near to Queen's Road and West End Avenue at 4.45pm on Tuesday, December 12.

READ NEXT:

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about anyone that witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: paul.dixon@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Dixon.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230236668 when passing information.