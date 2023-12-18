SEVERAL items have been stolen from the front of a home in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police have listed the array of missing items, including: two electric scooters, two garden chairs, a barbeque and a hammock.
They said the incident happened between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 12. Outside of a home in Charles Street, Selby.
Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230236896 when passing information.
