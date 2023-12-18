A WOMAN, baby and dog were rescued from a car after it turned onto its roof this morning (Monday).
Crews from Malton and Pickering attended the vehicle at Marton.
A spokesperson for Pickering Fire Station said they were called at 8.54am to the single vehicle road traffic collision.
"The car was upside down in ditch with persons trapped.
"Our Malton Fire Station colleagues were in attendance before us and thankfully all occupants were out of the vehicle with what appeared to be minor injuries. Yorkshire Air Ambulance was landing as we arrived and all involved were checked by the air crew paramedics before being taken by road to Scarborough hospital for a check up."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel