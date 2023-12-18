A spokesperson for Pickering Fire Station said they were called at 8.54am to the single vehicle road traffic collision.

"The car was upside down in ditch with persons trapped.

"Our Malton Fire Station colleagues were in attendance before us and thankfully all occupants were out of the vehicle with what appeared to be minor injuries. Yorkshire Air Ambulance was landing as we arrived and all involved were checked by the air crew paramedics before being taken by road to Scarborough hospital for a check up."