"The Big Christmas Care Singalong" by York musician Ian Donaghy is an hour long online concert featuring some of York's very own musical talents.

Started in December 2020, the singalong was created when families were unable to visit their loved ones in care homes and hospitals during the Covid pandemic.

Ian said: "It was put together with videos from people all over the world to give a feeling of togetherness and community in an effort to tackle loneliness among vulnerable people."

The ‘play as live’ event features Samantha Holden, Jessa Liversidge, Hands & Voices singing and signing choir, Singing for All, Emily Lawler, Melody Reed and Sarah Dean, as well as the work of York Music Forum.

The Big Christmas Care Singalong has returned for a fourth year (Image: Ian Donaghy)

Previous years have been watched by thousands of people who live and work in the social care sector, with viewers coming from the UK, Australia, New Zealand and even Venezuela.

"Big Ian" and his team have created a "festive feast to remember" with special guest cameos from Angela Rippon, Jay Blades and even Hacker the Dog.

Many of the live performances were recorded at the Hornington Manor near York.

The free-to-watch concert will feature care home residents and team members performing their favourite Christmas.

Ian warned that not every performance is of the same quality and said: "Some good…some shocking but all included and wishing festive cheer to all, across the country.

"People with hearing aids may wish to turn them down for some sections of the show!"

To watch the singalong visit thebigchristmascaresingalong.com