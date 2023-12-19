Tea By The Lock, in Naburn Lock, is based in the Grade II listed Naburn Banqueting Hall and during periods of high water levels owners have taken to launching a dinghy to ferry customers from and to the B1222 main road nearby.

Andrew Taylor, 58, a university lecturer from Naburn, which is about four miles south of York, is a regular customer to the 100 per cent plant based tea room.

He said of his 'chauffeur guided trip' on Friday, December 15: “It was quite an exciting journey, quite relaxing.

“I had a cup of tea and a scone when I arrived.

“I think it’s an innovative way to attract new customers, and keep them on board!”

Sophie Taylor-Bolton and Rebecca Richards taking high tea on the waters outside the Grade II listed building (Image: Piers Winder)

Other customers who have taken to the vessel have praised the overall experience.

Owner Ruth Richards, 58, has operated Tea By The Lock for just over two years and has set up the floating transportation as an alternative to braving the waters in wellies.

Ruth said: “We only operate the dinghy when the river is safe, when the water levels are coming down and it’s safer to predict the flows.

“We take a look at the Viking Recorder as a guide.”

The Viking Recorder is used to monitor actual river levels on the River Ouse and is situated between Lendal Bridge and Ouse Bridge in York city centre.

Ruth added: “We have a BIC boat now, which is a little more rigid than the dinghies we’ve been using until now.”

Andrew Taylor made his chauffeur driven trip with Piers Winder for his tea and scone (Image: Supplied)

Not everyone has been able to bring their sea legs to Naburn, however.

Ruth said: “We had a party booked with a ‘Father Christmas’ which had to be to cancelled, but he and the ‘elves’ may visit in January.”

The operator of the tearoom also lives ‘above the shop’ and also needs to consider her own needs as well as those of her customers.

Ruth said she goes straight to the supermarket for her own supplies as soon as river levels rise which could also see her expanding to delivering meals which can be frozen or microwaved to customers, in advance of periods of flood.

These deliveries could also include food cupboard essentials that her customers need.

Andrew said he brings his mother Audrey along to Tea By The Lock, although the 85-year-old wasn’t with him as he made the transfer in the dinghy to the café.

He said: “The main thing about this place is it’s more than somewhere to come for a cup of tea.

“I go to vegan restaurants in York and customers there read and rave about this place.”