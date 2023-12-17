Two fire crews and police officers were on the scene of the single vehicle crash on the A64 in High Hutton, near Malton, at 8.13am today (Sunday, December 17).

They found a man – the driver – to be out of the vehicle uninjured after the crash.

No one was trapped after the crash, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“(Fire) crews assisted with scene safety and left the incident with the police,” they added.