Olly Alexander has been announced as the person hoping to improve the country’s performance at the competition in Sweden, after the UK came second from last this year.

The 33-year-old from Harrogate is the lead singer of Years and Years and a Bafta-nominated actor.

He was announced as the person representing the UK at Eurovision during the Strictly Come Dancing final last night (Saturday, December 16).

During the episode, Alexander walked out of a golden doorframe to read the small print about voting in the dance competition.

Claudia Winkleman said to him: “Now Olly, you have some news for us, and, if it’s alright with you, could we have a drum roll please?”

The drums started and Alexander said: “I do Claudia, I can exclusively reveal I will be representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

He added with a smile: “What can I tell you? I’m planning it now, it’s going to be spectacular – I love Eurovision so, so, so much, I’m so excited, it’s going to be great” – before shouting “Sweden” alongside Winkleman.

Following the announcement Alexander added: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year.

“As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour!

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name.

“I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

The song he will perform during the 68th Eurovision Song Contest next May has yet to be announced, but the BBC confirmed it was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

This year’s contest was won by Swedish singer Loreen meaning next year’s competition will take place in the country and coincide with the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win with Waterloo.

Pop singer Mae Muller represented the UK this year and scored 24 points with track I Wrote A Song when she performed at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Over the past decade pop superstar Alexander has scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums with his band Years and Years.

He has also starred in a number of TV programmes including the last ever series of teen drama Skins and Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, which saw him receive a Bafta nomination in his role as Ritchie Tozer.