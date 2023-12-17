People in York could be waking up to a white Christmas, say forecasters.

BBC weather is predicting sleet showers in York from 4am to 6am on Christmas Day with temperatures sitting around 2C.

Later in the day forecasters expect temperatures to increase slightly to 3C and 4C with the sleet showers changing to rain for most of the morning.

They expect clouds to follow from around 1pm lasting until 10pm.

Rain is forecast to return for Boxing Day, according to the forecasters.

The Met Office is yet to release a forecast for Christmas Day, with forecasters there warning they can only accurately forecast if snow is likely on December 25 up to five days beforehand.

Read next:

A spokesperson for the agency said since 1960, around half of the years have seen at least five per cent of its network record snow falling on Christmas Day.

“This means we can probably expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a 'white Christmas',” they explained.

“This means we can probably expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a 'white Christmas'.

“However, the Dickensian scene of widespread snow lying on the ground on Christmas Day is much rarer. There has only been a widespread covering of snow on the ground (where more than 40 per cent of stations in the UK reported snow on the ground at 9am) four times since 1960—in 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2010.”