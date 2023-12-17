An overheating bulb on a Christmas decoration at a York home sparked an emergency response from firefighters.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a fire crew was called to a fire alarm sounding at the home in Gale Lane at 8.31pm yesterday (Saturday, December 17).

But when the firefighters arrived they found the alarm to have been triggered by an overheated bulb lighting up a three-foot tall inflatable snowman.

“Crews carried out a safe and well visit and gave advice to the occupant,” said a service spokesperson.