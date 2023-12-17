Three fire crews tackled the fire that started in the kitchen of the property in Grange Avenue, Harrogate, at 9.37pm yesterday (Saturday, December 16), a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The fire service believes the fire to have been caused by faulty wiring under kitchen units.

Kitchen units inside the home were damaged after the fire and the firefighters worked on the scene to ventilate the property.

“Crews entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet to extinguish,” said the spokesperson.

“They then assisted with ventilating the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“The fire caused approximately 15 per cent fire damage to the kitchen units and smoke logging throughout the property.”