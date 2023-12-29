Helen Smith is a professor of literature at the University of York and a director of the York Centre for Print.

The centre opened in Coney Street in April 2022 before coming to an end in November 2023.

In that time, it hosted StreetLife – a project exploring the past and future of York.

Looking back on her time in Coney Street with The Press, Helen describes the project as “a place where people could come together” and adds “it was really valuable for that reason”.

Helen Smith (Image: Chris Parker/University of York)

It started as a UK Community Renewal Fund project led by the University of York in partnership with City of York Council, York Civic Trust and York Music Venues Network.

But in its time the space took on many roles. It was a music venue, art gallery, heritage exhibition and place for exploring personal history about the city.

York Centre for Print brought old style printing techniques back to Coney Street (Image: Chris Parker/University of York)

“It’s been a place for looking forward and inventing what York could be,” says Helen.

At its heart the project brought together three strands of projects from the University of York.

These were: music, thinking about music in York and what happens to venues here after the pandemic; heritage, about the high street’s past and future; and print, bringing old printing techniques back into the city centre.

Inside the Coney Street space (Image: York Centre for Print)

Helen says it was important for the project to be in the centre of York to reflect this.

She wanted it to have a big shop window so people could pass by and want to come in and share their thoughts about the city.

It was also important for the project to be free – something Helen credits for its success.

Lizzy Holling, centre manager for the York Centre for Print (Image: Josh Keys/Lazenby Brown)

“We got a lot of enthusiasm for the fact that there was something free in York,” she says.

“It did really matter to people in that sense.”

'You think you must have something like this'





On one occasion someone walked into the space and told her: “You think you must have something like this.”

Outside York Centre for Print in Coney Street (Image: Harry Booth)

“This is what York needs – something that’s contemporary, thinking about the history of the city and is about creativity and community,” Helen adds.

Quizzed on what it was like being in Coney Street in a post pandemic climate, Helen replies: “Great.”

“It was brilliant to have that centrality and access,” she explains.

Printing at the York Centre for Print (Image: Chris Parker/University of York)

Helen adds that the experience was a “reconnection” to the city centre for her, after admitting to spending less time there after the pandemic.

“If people are thinking about the city centre, York can be a city centre which really thrives,” she advises others thinking about moving inwards for business.

“There’s every reason to feel optimistic about its future.”

'Really interesting moment' to be in Coney Street

Helen feels it was a “a really interesting moment” to be in Coney Street as plans to redevelop part of the nearby riverside are being submitted by developers, the Helmsley Group.

The Coney Street Riverside masterplan includes the amount of public space, improving accessibility and several enhanced building designs.

Read next:

On what Helen thinks of the plans, which York Centre for Print has been involved in, she says: “The big thing for us is – at the minute – if you’re walking down Coney Street you wouldn’t know the river is there.

“What I love is the idea that the plan is to open up much more of that riverside access.

“If they can make that happen – as is in the current plans – I think it’ll be a real boom for the city.”

York Centre for Print is now planning to reopen elsewhere in York.

Helen says it aims to carry on the conversations of Street Life.