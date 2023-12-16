A car was left “smoking” after a crash on a main road near York, the fire service has said.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene on the A1079 in Kexby at 11.49am today (Saturday, December 16).
No one was trapped as a result of the crash, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The emergency services worked on the scene to make the vehicle safe, they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article