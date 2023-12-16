A car was left “smoking” after a crash on a main road near York, the fire service has said.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene on the A1079 in Kexby at 11.49am today (Saturday, December 16).

No one was trapped as a result of the crash, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The emergency services worked on the scene to make the vehicle safe, they added.