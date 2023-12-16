Five thousand pounds worth of goods were stolen after a burglary at a store in North Yorkshire.
A thief broke into Boots in Selby between 4.09am and 4.37am today (Saturday, December 16), a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
They smashed glass out of a door at the back of the store, off James Street, and gained access by squeezing through the door’s bars.
Most of the goods taken were perfume/aftershave gift sets, the spokesperson said.
Police describe the suspect as wearing grey and white trainers, blue jeans and a dark coloured hoodie, and possibly wearing black gloves.
The spokesperson urged anyone with information about the burglary to email andy.boyles@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting police reference number NYP-16122023-0127.
