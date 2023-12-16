Keith and Eileen Stringer celebrated their diamond day with residents at Mulberry Court care home in Clifton.

Staff presented balloons and a card while the home’s head chef Steve Hill baked them a cake.

When asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage, the couple replied: “Respect and love for one another, as well as good communication.”

“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable anniversary as Keith and Eileen reach this amazing milestone,” said Rachael Moss, the home’s general manager.

“Keith is such a popular resident amongst the staff, and we are so happy to be a part of the couple’s celebrations.”

Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

It provides residential care, nursing care and respite care for 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.