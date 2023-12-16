The two-vehicle crash happened in Marston Lane, Moor Monkton, between the junctions of Green Lane and Atterwith Lane, at 9.18am yesterday (Friday, December 15).

It involved a white Mazda 2 car that was heading south and a grey Volkswagen Touareg SUV that was heading north.

An 18-year-old man - a rear seat passenger in the Mazda - had to be freed from the car by firefighters. He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Two other men from this car - the 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old front seat passenger - suffered injuries which are believed to be minor.

The driver of the Volkswagen - a 33-year-old woman - suffered minor injuries. A three-year-old child in the vehicle was uninjured, they added.

The stretch of road remained closed until 4.45pm yesterday while emergency services worked on the scene and removed the vehicles.

North Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses to the crash and anyone who saw the vehicles before to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation should email martin.hayes@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Martin Hayes.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230237251 when providing information.