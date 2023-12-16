Twenty-five people were admitted to hospital in York with Covid in one week, data shows.
They were admitted to York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust between Saturday, December 2, and Friday, December 8 – an increase of 13.6 per cent compared to the previous seven days, according to NHS data.
Thirty-four people were in hospital with the disease on Saturday, December 8.
Between Sunday, December 3, and Saturday, December 9, 0 - 2 people had a confirmed positive test result in York.
The NHS defines a confirmed case as someone who has tested positive for Covid.
Between Wednesday, December 6, and Tuesday, December 12, there had been 232 tests – a decrease of 20.8 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.
Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of Sunday, December 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid has increased by 12 per cent in the last four weeks.
According to the NHS, 16,340 people in York had been given a Covid spring booster vaccination by the end of Wednesday, December 13.
