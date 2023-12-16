York Vikings Rotary club worked with Age UK and Tesco for a tea and bingo session in the community room of the supermarket’s Askham Bar store.

Seniors from Acomb, Copmanthorpe and Dringhouses attended the event, which has been running for the past three years.

Members of the Rotary club provide transport and entertainment while Tesco provide the space and food.

The club’s president Geoff Sykes said there was a “wonderful atmosphere” and it was “great to bring together folk from the neighbourhood”.

“So often older people in the community, many who live alone, are overlooked. Christmas is such a special time of togetherness, and we love to play our part,” he added.

York Vikings Rotary supports several charities and good causes through the city and beyond and is always looking for new members, people who want to give back to the community.

The club has around 40 members who each pledge ‘service above self’.

They meet at Pike Hills Golf Club each Tuesday at 7.30pm and provide practical and financial support to charities and good causes across the region.