Over 100 pupils from years seven to 13 were involved in the production of Elf The Musical Jr at Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick this week.

The show brought Jon Favreau's 2003 film to the school's Vaudeville Theatre and told the tale of Buddy the Elf and his quest to New York to find his real dad.

Across the shows, the cast performed to over 1,000 people. Those in the audience included pupils from local primary schools and residents from Hartrigg Oaks retirement village, all organised by the school’s student leadership team.

Assistant head teacher Rachael Clarke said there was a “real excitement” across the school community.

“We are very proud of our Vaudeville productions here at The Joseph Rowntree School, and this is our very first Christmas Performance,” she said.

The team have been preparing for the show since October.

“It really is a whole school event for the local community,” Ms Clarke added.

“We are very proud of all of our performers and production team, and the time and effort they give to reach the Vaudeville standard.”