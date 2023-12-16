The exhibition of ceramics, paintings, artefacts and photographs is on display at the University of York’s Borthwick Centre for Archives.

It marks the launch of a new masters degree in Islamic art and cultures at the university.

The artefacts in the exhibition date from the 9th to the 19th centuries and come from lands ruled by Muslim dynasties from Spain in the west to India in the east.

Highlights include ancient coins with ornate calligraphy and vibrantly coloured fragments of ceramics painted with figures and geometric patterns.

Read next:

Curators of the exhibition Dr Richard McClary from the Department of History of Art and Helena Cox have divided the exhibition into three main theme.

“The collection allows students, and now the wider public, to see the true scale, colour and intricacies of these unique artefacts for themselves,” Dr McClary said.

“My love of Islamic art and architecture started when I visited Istanbul with my dad as a teenager. I had never seen anything like the huge, open, light-filled space in the great Ottoman mosques. I hope this exhibition can give visitors a sense of the wonders of art in the Islamic world.”

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm until June 2024.