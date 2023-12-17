Research from pregnancy and parenting destination, BabyCentre, has revealed the most popular baby names of 2023.

Muhammad held onto the title of the most popular name for boys in 2023, while Olivia became the most popular name for girls this year.

Last year’s most popular girls name, Sophia, slipped to eighth place in this year’s list due to an increase in other spellings of the name.

It was something which affected a lot of names in 2023, as BabyCentre explained: “Unusually spelled names are on the rise. Among names with lots of different spellings Aiden boasted no less than 17 variations in our 2023 registrations while Eliana had 10.

“And in a recent survey, the overwhelming majority of BabyCentre parents said the spelling of their baby’s name was important to mark it out either as classic or as an unusual version of the traditional spelling.

“In response to this, BabyCentre has decided to no longer combine variations of the same name within its rankings.”

Most popular baby names of 2023

These are the top girls names of 2023:

Olivia Amelia Isla Lily Ava Freya Ivy Sophia Grace Willow Mia Isabella Daisy Elsie Evie Florence Ella Emily Evelyn Luna

And the top boys names of 2023: