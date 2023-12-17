Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat and the Isle of Anglesey in Wales have been named among the seven top locations to travel to in order to catch the spectacle.

Although it's rare to enjoy the Aurora Borealis in the UK, a new report has suggested that these are the best places to view the starry night sky.

Tim Alcock, motoring expert from LeaseCar.uk, said: “The Northern Lights can only be described as one of the most beautiful sights to ever lay your eyes on.

“While you can’t just look out of your window and hope the lights will appear, there are some locations in the UK and Ireland that have higher chances of them showing such as Wales, the Shetland Islands and Yorkshire.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience witnessing the Northern Lights so we highly recommend making the most of the darker nights to view the breathtaking display.”

Whether you're planning a winter road trip or you're just curious to catch the celestial event yourself, here are the seven spots you should be considering for some stargazing.

Where can I see the Northern Lights in the UK?





Lake District, Cumbria

The Northern Lights have been spotted in the heart of the Lake District. The clear skies over Cumbria will make it easier to spot the lights and witness a starry night.

Grizedale Forest has been named one of the best spots to get a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis.

Isle of Anglesey, Wales

The largest island in Wales will likely host the Northern Lights over winter as they’ve been consistently on display over the last few years.

They’ve also been spotted in Gwynedd, Conwy and Denbighshire.

Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh

Arthur’s Hill is an extinct volcano that’s located in Holyrood Park. It’s one of the most popular spots in Scotland for people to go hiking.

Be prepared for a steep walk to the summit as it can take almost two hours to reach the peak. If you end up missing the Northern Lights, you’ll still get to witness a breathtaking view of Edinburgh.

Shetland Islands, Scotland

The greenish, purple glow is likely to be spotted in the Shetland Islands.

It’s one of the most likely places to spot them throughout the whole of winter, but make sure to visit when it’s a clear night sky.

It's rare to see the Northern Lights in the UK. (Owen Humphreys/PA) (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA)

Donegal, Ireland

Donegal has been named one of the best places in Ireland to get a clear view of the Aurora Borealis.

The chances of spotting them are better when there’s no rain and the moon is shining brightly.

Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

The Northern Lights were not long spotted in Whitley Bay back in October 2023, with photos being taken near St Mary’s LightHouse.

They’ll likely make an appearance once again and will be easier to spot as the nights draw in earlier.

Sandsend, Yorkshire

Yorkshire was treated to the Northern Lights in early December with photos being taken from back gardens.

The lack of street lights in Sandsend makes it easier to spot the colourful lights without them being covered by artificial lighting.