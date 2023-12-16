Christmas day is that wonderful time of year when it's socially acceptable to indulge in a little chocolate at breakfast ( and lunch and dinner - who's counting?!)

Between Celebrations, Heroes, Quality Street and Roses, there are so many festive sweetie tins to choose from but which one is your go-to?

To get to the bottom of what Christmassy chocolate is truly the country's favourite, myvouchercodes.co.uk has surveyed 2000 people - and there was a clear winner.

What is the UK's favourite Christmas chocolate?





The nation's favourite chocolate has been revealed as Celebrations with 21% of respondents picking it as their favourite selection box.

Despite being sold since 1936 – over 60 years longer than Celebrations – Quality Street narrowly missed out on the top spot, with one-fifth of shoppers choosing it as their most loved choc.

In third and fourth place, Cadbury’s Heroes and Roses brought in 20% and 15% of the votes, respectively.

The survey also found a small number of respondents who picked other non-traditional options as their preference.

This included the likes of Swiss chocolate Lindt, as well as Thorntons and Hotel Chocolat.

Our favourite chocolates reportedly differ depending on our gender and age.

In the research, men typically favoured Quality Street, while women preferred Celebrations.

Recommended reading

I compared Quality Street, Roses & more - this missing chocolate ruined Christmas

I tried supermarket mince pies and two are worthy of Christmas glory

Our tastes also tend to vary by generation with the older demographic enjoying Quality Street and Generation X, baby boomers and the silent generation all voting the Nestle-produced chocolate as their favourite Christmas selection box.

Meanwhile, Gen Z and millennials both voted Celebrations as their favourite tub, with Heroes coming in second.

Sarah-Jane Outten, savings expert from MyVoucherCodes, said: “Whatever your chocolate preferences are, if you’re looking to stock up on sweet treats for the family, or are just doing your usual pre-Christmas food shop, don’t forget to look for money-saving deals online.

"Always check for vouchers or discount codes for your favourite retailers, so that you can sort your Christmas shopping for less this year.”