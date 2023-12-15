Two vehicles were involved in the crash in Moor Monkton shortly before 9.30am today (Friday, December 15), said a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

One man – a passenger in the back of one of the vehicles – was trapped inside and had to be freed by firefighters.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance suffering chest and back injuries, said the spokesperson.

Two other men were taken to hospital suffering head, neck and rib injuries, they added.

The two fire crews on the scene made the vehicles safe and handed the incident over to the police.