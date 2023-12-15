Utopia Womenswear is to open in Coney Street, in the unit that previously housed the York Centre for Print.

On Friday afternoon (December 15) staff were busy setting up the store.

A notice in the shop’s window said it was looking for a sales assistant to join its team.

As The Press reported, the women's fashion chain previously had a store in Spurriergate but it closed in May.

The business first opened the York branch in 2019.

The job advert in the window of the shop in Coney Street (Image: Dylan Connell)

It also has stores in Altrincham, Stratford, Nuneaton and Hereford.

Speaking on the business’ website, a spokesperson for Utopia Womenswear said the concept behind the store at the beginning was to “find the right fashion range for middle-aged women”.

But the spokesperson added that the business has now grown to cater for women of all ages.

As The Press last month, the York Centre for Print announced it had planned to leave Coney Street and reopen elsewhere in York.

The Press has contacted Utopia Womenswear for comment.