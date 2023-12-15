Although the festive season brings joy and celebration, it also generates significant amounts of waste from food to gift packaging.

Incorrect recycling or leaving rubbish outside designated collection times can result in fines from as little as £50 up to £400.

Home expert Bert Hofhuis from Every Investor has shared some advice to help you avoid spending any more money this Christmas by understanding and adhering to local recycling regulations.

There will be plenty more glass bottles and cans to recycle over Christmas (Image: Steve Parsons/PA)

Bin collection times may vary at this time of year, so ensure you know of any changes to the usual schedule over Christmas and New Year.

Can your council fine you for not recycling?





Incorrect recycling: Placing non-recyclable items in recycling bins can lead to fines. These fines can vary depending on the local council but typically range from £60 to £200. Ensure you're only recycling items accepted by your council to avoid these fines.

Exceeding bin limits: Overfilled bins or extra bags beside your bin can attract fines. In some areas, the fines for exceeding bin limits can go up to £150. Keep within the bin limits to prevent these charges.

Off-schedule disposal: Leaving bins out on non-collection days or outside designated times can result in fines, often around £80 to £100. Adhere to your council's collection schedule to avoid these penalties.

Fly-tipping: Illegal dumping of waste, especially significant during post-Christmas clear-outs, can attract severe fines, ranging from £150 to £400, and in extreme cases, may lead to prosecution with much higher penalties. Always use designated waste disposal sites and services.

Special item disposal violations: Improper disposal of special items like electronics, batteries, and large appliances can lead to fines varying from £50 to over £200. Utilise local e-waste recycling options for these items.

6 Christmas recycling tips to be aware of

If you're not sure what you can and can't recycle this Christmas and New Year, here's a guide put together by Bert that may help:

Wrapping paper: Not all wrapping paper can be recycled. Avoid foil or glitter-covered paper. If it scrunches and stays scrunched, it's likely recyclable.

Check with your local council to make sure you don't miss any altered bin collection dates over Christmas and New Year (Image: Getty)

Christmas cards: Cards without glitter or metallic effects are usually recyclable. Consider ecards to reduce waste.

Christmas trees: Real trees can often be recycled into chippings. Check with your council for tree recycling services.

Boxes and packaging: Break down cardboard boxes. Remove any plastic packaging or polystyrene before recycling.

Food waste: Compost where possible. Check if your council collects food waste for composting.

Batteries and electronics: Batteries and old electronics shouldn't be thrown in regular bins. Look for local e-waste recycling options.

Contact your local council if you have any queries or concerns about recycling over the festive period.