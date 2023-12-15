Royal Mail has also warned customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, in order to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.

These are the latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in Christmas

Evri Christmas deadlines

The UK (domestic) Christmas posting deadlines are:

December 19 – last day for courier collections

December 20 – send a parcel standard delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am

– send a parcel standard delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am December 21 – send a parcel next day delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am

This month, Evri has lowered the price of its ‘Postable’ service - which is equivalent to a large letter, weighs less than 1kg and can usually be posted through a letterbox. The price for this service, through the Evri website, is now £2.59 lowered from its previous price of £2.70, which it has been since April this year.

Royal Mail Christmas deadlines

Second class Christmas deadline

The Royal Mail recommend posting any parcels with second class stamps by December 18 at the latest.

First class Christmas deadline

Post being sent first class should be sent by December 19 at the latest in order to ensure it arrives in time for Christmas, Royal Mail say.

Special delivery Christmas deadline

Packages and parcels being sent by special delivery can be sent up to December 22 and still be expected to reach their destination in time for Christmas, according to Royal Mail.

New Christmas stamps revealed

New Christmas stamps have been revealed by the Royal Mail.

This year, a set of five festive stamps are on sale, containing images inspired by the themes of Christmas carols and featuring a lyric from carols O Holy Night, O Little Town Of Bethlehem, Silent Night; Away In A Manger and We Three Kings.

The stamp designs were created exclusively for the Royal Mail by illustrator Tom Duxbury, who specialises in the medium of woodblock printing to depict both vintage and modern scenes.

He has worked on many book covers, including Philip Pullman’s Serpentine and The Collectors.

The set of stamps is the first Christmas issue to feature the silhouette of the King.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “For many, the launch of the annual Christmas stamps is the signal to begin writing those Christmas cards.

“The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.”