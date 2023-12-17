Judge Simon Hickey said Lee Owen, 38, collided with a roofer’s car by pushing his way into the line of traffic where the A64 narrows from two lanes to one just north of York.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said the roofer got out to remonstrate with him and after the encounter between them, Owen’s reckless driving caused him such serious injuries he is still badly affected nearly two years later.

Owen “tried to drive through a gap that simply didn’t exist”, said the prosecution barrister. Owen must have known the roofer was somewhere between the van and his own car.

He had hit the roofer and caused thousands of pounds damage to the roofer’s car, said Mr Adlington.

Judge Simon Hickey said it was a “reckless piece of behaviour of driving not really caring what happened to anybody who might have been on the road or in the road. You collided with the other car and more importantly you collided with (the roofer).

“This was a bad piece of driving in terms of the damage and life changing effect upon (the roofer).”

The roofer and members of his family had been on their way to Scarborough and planning on getting some fish and chips.

Medical evidence before the court said that the roofer will need further surgery and still cannot work nearly two years after the incident in March 2022.

In a personal statement, the roofer said: “I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else. This has ruined my life.”

On his return home from hospital, he initially had to sleep in a hospital kind of bed in the conservatory and spend his days in a wheelchair, later progressing to a zimmer frame and crutches.

He has difficulty doing everyday actions he had used to take for granted and he and his family had suffered financially.

Owen, of Trinity Road, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He was made subject to a 20-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 200 hours’ unpaid work and must pay £2,000 compensation to the roofer.

He was also banned from driving for 30 months and must take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

For Owen, Emily Hassell said he had acted in panic when he “pulled forward” when he had been “impaired” by the encounter with the roofer.

Mr Adlington said the roofer had grabbed Owen by the throat.

Ms Hassell said that after Owen’s van hit the roofer, he had stayed at the scene and called the emergency services.

His family would suffer if he were jailed as he was the only breadwinner.