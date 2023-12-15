Harrogate BID is running the week from January 22 to the 27th, which offers a range of self care workshops, activities, classes, along with a themed market, will help you to work on your body, soul and mind following a busy Christmas and New Year period.

To kick things off on Monday 22nd, visitors can indulge in exhilaration, euphoria and relaxation as the Harrogate Turkish Baths hosts a free, two-hour session in the Frigidarium, steam room, heated chamber and plunge pool.

Throughout the rest of the week, the programme will include a mosaic making event at Artizan, flower arranging with Helen James, various yoga classes, a dynamic session with Ebru Evrim, gym training with F45 and gong bath therapy.

To close on Saturday 27th, a pop-up health and wellbeing-themed market will be held in the Victoria Shopping Centre, with a range of traders and stalls on offer for visitors to explore.

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “Since William Slingsby discovered the first spring in 1571, Harrogate has been a flourishing spa town that has been supporting both self-care and wellbeing.

“We are proud to be working with BID members and partners on this new campaign to showcase our present day offer, which remains world renowned.”

Harrogate BID has partnered with Hollistic Wellbeing Warrior, Kitti Johnson, for this brand new event in the town.

A certified yoga instructor, crystal bowl sound healer, reiki and shamanic practitioner, Kitti has taught workshops on energy healing, journaling, anxiety, the chakras and essential oils for a number of years.

Kitti said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to raise awareness of all the wonderful wellbeing services and ways that people can look after themselves as part of Harrogate’s first ever Self Care Week.

“We have a wide variety of classes and workshops for people to discover new ways to take care of their wellbeing and to kick-start a healthy, happy mind, body and soul for 2024.”

Further details on the programme are set to be released in the New Year.

Any businesses or independent providers in the BID area wishing to get involved, or anyone looking for further information, should email the team on: info@harrogatebid.co.uk