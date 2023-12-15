Stuart Michael Campbell, 37, who weighs 20 stone, throttled the woman so forcibly he broke his own finger and battered her with a baseball bat - among several other attacks, said Tom Jackson, prosecuting.

He told her: “I’m going to get a knife, stab you in the stomach and do all the world a favour,” and “I hope you overdose and get a cardiac arrest”.

After he “tortured” her for a night, she fled her home. Later that day police went to the property because Campbell had claimed to them that she was threatening to stab him with a knife and was high on drugs.

But a neighbour told police where the woman really was, the woman told police why she had left the property and Campbell was arrested, said Mr Jackson.

During the period of the abuse, he was convicted of assaulting the woman by hitting her on the back of her head and given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. But the abuse continued.

Campbell, of Apollo Street, off Heslington Road, York, pleaded guilty to seven charges of causing actual bodily harm and one each of coercive or controlling behaviour, stalking and strangulation. They were committed between November 2018 and November this year.

“Her life must have been made a misery,” Judge Simon Hickey told him at York Crown Court. The judge called the strangulation “an horrendous attack”.

Campbell was jailed for four years, plus the 12 weeks previously suspended.

For Campbell, Neal Kutte said: “He makes no excuses. His explanation for his behaviour over the past few years is he has unfortunately found himself misusing cocaine.”

Mr Jackson said the neighbour had heard the woman screaming and heard shouting from the house several times.

The first time Campbell hit the woman, in September 2018, she was pregnant with his child.

His attacks included stamping on her arm in September 2019, and she thought he had broken it. Doctors X-rayed it and put her arm in a sling.

In November 2021, he hit her three times with a baseball bat.

On November 20, 2023, he told her he hoped she would take an overdose and called her names and spent the night at her house.

“The following morning, she turned up at the neighbour’s with marks all over her arms and legs and face and told the neighbour the defendant had been torturing her throughout the night,” said Mr Jackson.

That day Campbell made 15 calls in two hours to her and made the stabbing threat. He again told her to kill herself.

She blocked him on her phone, but he continued to try and contact her through friends.

Mr Kutte said the couple had had a relationship for many years before the violence began. Campbell was committed to not breaking the law when he is released, said the defence solicitor advocate.