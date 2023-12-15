Neither will my family be sporting the same set of pjs as we slump in front of the TV after the festive lunch.

In fact, we will be doing what great swathes of the population clearly won’t be doing - getting dressed.

More and more families are spending Christmas in their pyjamas, so much so that shops are full of matching outfits for everyone from couples, to kids of all ages - including newborn babies - and even the family dog.

‘Matching Christmas pyjamas are a great way to get all the family involved in Christmas festivities, whatever their ages - and if you're in the market for a new set you'll need to be quick as many sets are already selling out,’ says the Good Housekeeping website.

Were I to suggest to my daughters that we all wear matching pyjamas at Christmas they would think I’d lost my marbles. I think their decision to come home for Christmas would quickly be reversed.

My parents would not have entertained it. Like my husband, my dad wore traditional men’s striped cotton pyjamas. No way would he, or my mum, have worn a set of pjs emblazoned with Rudolphs, matching ours.

The desire to stay in your pjs all day has no doubt been fuelled by celebrities, posing for the cameras in their matching Christmas outfits.

Coleen Rooney shared her favourite Christmas photos with her husband Wayne and their four children wearing festive pyjamas while posing in front of their tree.

The Beckhams have also posed in matching pyjamas at Christmas and former England footballer John Barnes recently revealed his family are expected to dress in matching pyjamas on December 25.

Whether they wear them all day, I don’t know. What I do know is when I get up I get dressed and only then feel able to start the day. I feel more in control wearing proper clothes.

Whether Christmas or the height of summer, wearing pyjamas all day is, to my mind, sloppy, yet a third of UK employees working from home admitted to working in pjs. Research by survey by Employment firm Indeed found that employees wear them on average for 46 working days a year, with one in 12 wearing pyjamas every day.

I work from home and don’t dress as smartly as I would for the office, but I certainly don’t sit on my laptop in my pyjamas. I wouldn’t feel professional. And, more importantly, I hardly ever turn the heating on, so I’d freeze to death.

Pyjamas have turned from nightwear into all-day wear. When I was young, the only time you would be seen in your pjs was if you were ill. Now people live in them.

I recall certain branches of Tesco slapping bans on customers wearing pyjamas to shop - store bosses felt it could offend other shoppers.

Only the other day I saw a young woman shuffling around a shop in her pyjamas, dressing gown and slippers. It wasn’t in a provincial town, but London, a stone’s throw from Waterloo station.

People either don’t care or they want to show off their nightwear. Pyjamas are no longer bought solely for slumber, but for public approval. They have got to be Facebook and Instagram-friendly, especially at Christmas, when they are to be worn by the whole family.

There’s a vast array of festive pjs on sale, rivalling Christmas jumpers.

If people buy a different set every year, it does make you wonder where they put them all - do they dump them or do they wear them throughout the year and pretend it’s Christmas every day?