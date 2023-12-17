The Flying Scotsman arrived at NRM sister museum ‘Locomotion’ in Shildon, County Durham, on Thursday, December 14 after receiving a clean at the NRM in York, following its latest main line tour.

An article in Rail Advent reported that the museum said Flying Scotsman will remain in Shildon after the planned event to celebrate its centenary, although it will not be on display.

Locomotive 60103 in Shildon yesterday (December 14) (Image: Charlotte Graham)

A spokesperson for NRM said: “The National Railway Museum is focused on the delivery of Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrations which will conclude with a visit to Locomotion in Shildon between December 16 and January 7.

“The current contract to maintain and operate Flying Scotsman runs until December 2023.

“After the success of Flying Scotsman’s centenary year, and the locomotive’s two popular visits to the NRM, the future operation of Flying Scotsman after this date is being carefully considered.

“Future arrangements will ensure people have the opportunity to see and experience one of the collection’s star objects and will conserve and safeguard the steam locomotive’s future.

“The National Railway Museum is committed to making Flying Scotsman accessible to all and this includes building on the success it’s had in our museums in the centenary year and operating it up and down the country.”

Flying Scotsman is coming to the end of centenary celebrations (Image: Jason Hynes / National Railway Museum)

The spokesperson added that the locomotive will be coming back to the NRM at some point in 2024.

Read next:

York Opera Christmas event includes audience participation

Meeting hears concerns over South Bank Multi Academy Trust

Former pupils of York school demolished in 1996 celebrate reunion

Flying Scotsman’s centenary this year has included displays at the NRM’s Great Hall, a virtual reality experience and the programme of events and exhibitions included a poem written by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

In September the locomotive was involved in a ‘slow speed’ crash with another heritage train at Aviemore Railway Station in the Scottish Highlands, in which five people were hurt.