The incident happened in The Copse, Scarborough, and surrounding streets yesterday (Thursday, December 14).

A force spokesperson said the person tried to gain access to unattended parked cars in the Hovingham Drive estate.

“The suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured jacket and face covering, with a light or reflective area on the hood,” they said.

Anyone with information that could help police should email stacey.begin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for PC 709 Begin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230236487 when passing information.