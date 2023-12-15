Our archive photo today shows flooding in North Street in 1931. You can see children carefully walking on raised wooden planks above the pavement.

The photo is from the council's Explore archive which you can visit at: images.exploreyork.org.uk

The caption tells us more about the people in the photo: "The man in the doorway is Arthur Hemmens, who had a grocer's shop in North Street.

"The woman in the doorway may be his daughter, Christiana, known as Cissie.

"There were several significant floods during this time. On one occasion people were trapped in the courts of terraced housing on the Ouse side of North Street, and they could not be reached by horse and cart.

"The narrow pleasure boats were used to take food and fuel for the trapped residents.

"One of Arthur Hemmens' relatives was born in a flooded house in Wellington Row. She was called Nora because, had she been a boy, she would have been called Noah!

Arthur Hemmens died on 9 February 1944 aged 94." Fascinating stuff!

