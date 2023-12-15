North Yorkshire Police is working in partnership with City of York Council, Leeds City Council and the Driver and Vehicle Stands Agency (DVSA) for the operation, known as Operation Edge.

On Wednesday night (December 6) officers patrolled the city centre in marked police vehicles looking for taxis travelling with no passengers on board.

The taxis were asked to stop and follow the police to a specialist bay where checks were carried out to ensure the vehicles were legal to be on the road and mechanically safe.

A force spokesperson said several taxis were found to have “various faults” and “prompt action” was taken.

Twenty-two vehicles were inspected in total. Five were suspended for defects of a significant nature, two were issued with a rectification notice which is issued for minor defects and fifteen were deemed satisfactory.

Sergeant Richard Ellis of North Yorkshire Police said the force was aware of previous incidents where taxi drivers had come to York from out with the area in vehicles that were not safe.

“We have had problems in the past with out-of-town operators coming to York operating with vehicles that were substandard, that had electrical/mechanical defects or didn’t have the appropriate documentation and shouldn’t really have been operating,” he said.

“So tonight we’re stamping out such behaviour to ensure the safety of all.”

Sgt Ellis noted that the operation is “not a war on taxis” and added: “I am mindful and I do acknowledge that there are a lot of professional taxi drivers that are hardworking, they work long hours, they’re supportive of our local economy and we’re not here to cause them any harm or distress.

“But we are here to scrutinise the more unsavoury characters, the unroadworthy vehicles, and we will be using our powers.”

He said the force would work to bring these individuals to justice in a “robust manner”.

PC Dave Ellison from North Yorkshire Police urged all taxi drivers to ensure their vehicles are fit for purpose.

“I am grateful to the partner agencies who assisted us with this operation which enabled us to engage with taxi drivers in the City of York,” he said.

“We are currently running our Christmas Drink and Drug Drive campaign and are encouraging members of the public to leave their car at home and use a taxi.

“Thankfully, most people act on this sensible advice so we want to do all we can to ensure that taxis and private hire vehicles in the city are operating safely and legally.

“I ask that all taxi drivers ensure that their vehicles are maintained, remain fit for purpose and are road legal.”