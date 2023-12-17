Gregory James Carlin, 38, of Lawnswood Drive, Rawcliffe, York, was among defendants sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a man at Stones Roses in central York. He was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 150 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £500 compensation.

The maximum sentence magistrates can give for a single offence is six months, or 26 weeks.

Gary Walls, 40, of Kitchener Street, off Huntington Road, York, was given a nine-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does six months’ alcohol treatment and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. He pleaded guilty to a public order offence and criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Melanie Small, 41, of Fossway, York, was jailed for 20 weeks after she pleaded guilty to carrying a screwdriver as an offensive weapon in St Saviourgate, York. She was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Rocky Dunne, 38, of Spurr Court, Foxwood, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Carrick Gardens, Acomb. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £48 statutory surcharge.