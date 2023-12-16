In each case, when the driver did not respond to a court summons, magistrates went ahead with their case and convicted them of motoring offences.

Mark Anthony Gregory, 54, of Carr Lane, Long Drax, Selby, was convicted of driving without insurance at Hull Magistrates Court, given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.

The cases of two drivers were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Nick Pinder, 36, of Howard Close, Thorpe Willoughby, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £110 costs and a £88 statutory surcharge and given three penalty points after he was found guilty of speeding at 65 mph on a 50 mph stretch of the M606.

Carl Tsang, 50, of Springhill Court, Tadcaster, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of not telling police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding at 89 mph on a 50 mph stretch of the A6120 between Wetherby Road and Manston Lane, Leeds.